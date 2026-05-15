Man jailed for killing ‘beloved dad’ with punch outside Wetherspoon pub

A man has been jailed for more than 10 years after punching and killing another man outside a Wetherspoon pub because he felt “disrespected”.

Kyle O’Callaghan, 30, previously pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Marcus Carpenter, 37, who died in hospital after he was assaulted outside the Picture House in Ebbw Vale.

On Friday, Newport Crown Court heard O’Callaghan approached Mr Carpenter and his friends at around midnight on the evening in February this year, asking him “who are you then?” and requesting he follow him outside.

It was in an alleyway outside the JD Wetherspoon pub that O’Callaghan twice struck Mr Carpenter “unprovoked” before fleeing the scene.

Mr Carpenter collapsed and later died in hospital, having suffered severe head injuries as a result of the blow.

The court heard both Mr Carpenter and O’Callaghan visited the Picture House on the evening of February 20 with separate groups of friends.

Judge Daniel Williams said: “You headed to the table where Marcus Carpenter and his friends were, you recognised one of his friends from him working in a pub in Tredegar.

“You then approached Marcus Carpenter and asked who he was … You had heard that Marcus Carpenter had been saying things about you to other people.

“You are very quick to think that you’ve been wronged by others, whatever the truth of the situation.”

Newport Crown Court heard there “didn’t appear to be any bad feeling” between the two men and Mr Carpenter followed O’Callaghan outside.

Once outside O’Callaghan, who “felt disrespected” by Mr Carpenter, struck him in the face.

Judge Williams said: “It was needless, you continued to behave in an overbearing, aggressive and intimidating way towards Mr Carpenter, who at no stage was hostile, let alone aggressive, towards you.

“But you were determined to harm Mr Carpenter, whatever he did, and however uninterested he was in engaging with you.”

CCTV footage played to the court showed the two men continuing to speak for several minutes, before O’Callaghan delivered a second punch.

Mr Carpenter had his arms at his side when O’Callaghan threw the “fatal, sickening blow” to his head.

The court heard that, after Mr Carpenter collapsed, O’Callaghan attempted to drag his body and slapped him, before fleeing the scene.

O’Callaghan later told police he had been acting in “self-defence”, claiming Mr Carpenter had been aggressive towards him.

Judge Williams said: “Your selfishness seems limitless.

“You claimed at first to be acting in self defence – it was, of course, nothing of the sort.

“Your actions have caused unimaginable grief, loss and sadness.”

On Friday, Judge Williams sentenced O’Callaghan, of no fixed abode, to 10-and-a-half years in prison with an extended licence period of four years.

In a tribute issued after his death, Mr Carpenter’s family described him as a “beloved son, partner and dad”.