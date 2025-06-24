Man jailed for life for brutal murder of Rhyl grandmother

A 34-year-old man who brutally murdered an elderly woman after breaking into her home as she lay in bed has been jailed.

Dean Mears smashed through the window of 69-year-old Cathy Flynn’s home on 24 October last year and violently attacked her.

Mears admitted manslaughter but denied murder.

However, a jury saw through his lies and convicted him of murder following a nine-day trial at Caernarfon Crown Court.

Sentenced

He appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court on Friday, 20 June, where he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

He must serve a minimum term of 28 years.

Cathy Flynn lived alone on Cefndy Road in Rhyl and suffered from health and mobility issues.

On October 24, 2024, Mears, a complete stranger, broke into her home, dragged her from her bed and fatally attacked her.

Less than two minutes later, he jumped out the ground floor window and fled the scene, leaving Cathy for dead on her bedroom floor.

As the attack unfolded, Cathy’s daughter helplessly watched in horror from her phone that was connected to her mother’s doorbell camera, which had alerted her to the break in.

After keeping the app open on her phone to record the event, she called for the emergency services.

Blood-stained

Mears ran to different locations in Rhyl, breaking into other homes and removing his blood-stained clothes.

He later told someone he knew that he’d done “something stupid” and had “hurt someone”.

Police identified and arrested Mears during the early hours of 25 October.

Speaking after sentencing, Superintendent Lee Boycott said: “Cathy moved to Rhyl 25 years ago with her three children who cared for her later in life when her mobility suffered.

“On that fateful night in October last year, Cathy was innocently lying in bed when Mears, a stranger, smashed through her living room window.

“Her daughter, Natasha, watched in horror through the video doorbell as her mother’s address was broken into. This sickening memory will no doubt live in her mind for the rest of her life.

“He ran upstairs and attacked her in her bedroom where she should have been safe.

“She sadly died 24 hours later surrounded by her family.

“Mears was quickly arrested after leaving a trail of destruction in Rhyl that night following the murder, breaking into a number of homes and shedding his clothes in an attempt to cover his tracks.

“Mears’ cowardly actions continued when he showed no remorse and forced Cathy’s family to endure a nine-day trial, making them re-live their trauma and loss.

“I want to commend them today for the way they have conducted themselves throughout the judicial process and I hope today’s sentence gives them some solace and enables them to start to move forward with their lives.”

Tribute

Cathy’s three children, Natasha, Catherine and Michael, shared the following tribute.

“We miss our mum’s beautiful face and smile, her kind heart and words,” they said.

“She was a mum to anyone who needed her, she was the glue in our family.

“She might have been frail with poor mobility, but she always had time to listen and put the kettle on for a chat, to let anyone in and make them feel better.

“She loved it most when everyone was together and loved all her children and grandchildren more than anything else.

“Anyone who knew her said she always had a smile on her face.

“We will never again get a call, hug, kiss, or have another conversation with our mum, our queenie.

“We weren’t ready to lose one of the most important people in our entire lives our mum, she’s gone forever.

“We want to thank the jury for seeing through Mears’ lies and helping us achieve justice.

“We also appreciate the support we have received from North Wales Police, particularly from the family liaison officers throughout the investigation.

“Our family will become strong again and we will not allow this to consume our lives.

“Our mum deserves to be remembered for someone who adored her family; someone who lived their life with so much love, generosity and grace for others, not as a victim.”