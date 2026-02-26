Man jailed for more than 11 years after woman dies in fatal collision

A Newport man has been jailed for more than 11 years after causing the death of a young woman in a high-speed collision while under the influence of cannabis.

Elliot Bristow, 36, was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday 26 February, having previously pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving. The charge related to a fatal crash near Newport in the early hours of 7 August 2024.

Olivia Louise Lewis, 24, from Ringland, Newport, was a rear seat passenger in Bristow’s car when he lost control of the vehicle on the B4245 Magor Road. The car collided with a stone wall, and Ms Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.

A front seat passenger sustained significant bruising and was taken to hospital for treatment.

PC Michelle Greatrex, the officer in the case, described the incident as “a tragic case that has resulted in the needless loss of a life”.

She said: “My deepest condolences go to the family and friends of Olivia Louise Lewis. No sentence will ever bring back their daughter, granddaughter, sister and niece, and I recognise the immeasurable pain and the loss they continue to endure.

“Bristow’s manner of driving fell far below that of a careful and competent driver. He ignored clearly visible speed and warning signs and was travelling at twice the speed limit at the time of the collision.

“In the early hours of the morning, he demonstrated blatant disregard for other road users as well as those in his own vehicle.”

PC Greatrex also highlighted that Bristow failed to assist at the scene and did not take responsibility for his actions.

DVLA

She added: “He was found to be twice the legal limit for cannabis. Further enquiries showed he had failed to inform the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency of a medical condition and the medication he had been prescribed.

“This case should serve as a reminder to everyone who gets behind the wheel – your responsibility is not just to ensure your own safety, but the safety of everyone around you.”

PC Greatrex thanked the injured front seat passenger for her dignity and assistance throughout the investigation and extended her wishes for a continued recovery.

Bristow was sentenced to 11 years and three months’ imprisonment. He has also been disqualified from driving for 14 and a half years and will be required to take an extended driving test before being permitted to reapply for his licence.