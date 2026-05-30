Man jailed for more than six years after rape conviction

Nation.Cymru staff

A man has been jailed for more than six years after being found guilty of rape following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

Kyle Plummer, 32, from Beddau, was convicted of raping a woman at a property in the village in 2023.

Plummer denied one count of rape but was found guilty by a jury after a three-day trial in April.

He has now been sentenced to an extended prison term of six years and six months and made subject to a 10-year restraining order.

The case was investigated by South Wales Police, which praised the victim for her courage in reporting the offence and supporting the prosecution.

Detective Constable Davies said: “I would like to thank the victim in this case for coming forward and for being courageous throughout the process of this investigation.

“Because of her, we have been able to convict a man who is clearly a threat to women. I can only hope that this helps her to move on from this in a more positive way and gain some form of closure.”

The officer also urged other victims of sexual offences to report incidents to police, stressing that support would be available throughout the process.

“If you are the victim of a sexual offence, we urge you to report it to the police as soon as possible,” she said.

“You will be supported, and officers will treat all reports with sensitivity and professionalism.”

Plummer will remain subject to the restraining order for a decade following his release from prison, preventing him from contacting the victim.