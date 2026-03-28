Man jailed for more than two years for hit and run that killed elderly pedestrian

A Newport man who knocked over and left an elderly pedestrian injured in the road has been sentenced to more than two years’ imprisonment.

Charles Sully was walking across Cardiff Road in Newport at around 4.50pm on 8 February 2024 when Mark Ball’s Hyundai i10 collided with him.

After colliding with the pedestrian, Ball reversed and drove away from the scene of the collision before dumping the damaged car nearby; he was arrested later that evening hiding from officers in a garden.

The 84-year-old, from Newport, sadly died from his injuries in hospital five days after the collision.

Ball, now 46, was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday 26 March after previously admitting causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving, two counts of causing death by driving a vehicle while unlicensed/uninsured and driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

PC Spencer Clease, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said:“All motorists are responsible in ensuring the safety of all road users, including pedestrians, while driving; Ball’s callous actions show an extreme departure from that expectation.

“After the collision, rather than helping the pedestrian or reporting what had happened, he drove away and tried to hide from the catastrophe he caused.

“We hope that this outcome will allow Charles’ family and friends to continue the process of rebuilding their lives after this unnecessary loss of life.

“This case shows why it is so important that all motorists drive with care, patience, and attention at all times as even the most momentary lapse in concentration can have irreversible consequences.”

Sergeant Shane Draper, Collision Investigation Unit manager, said: “Our thoughts are firstly with Charles’ family and friends, who have shown incredible dignity throughout the entire investigation.

“We’d also like to thank everyone who helped support our investigation and helped us secure justice for everyone who knew Charles.

“During our investigation, we carefully and extensively examined the scene of the collision, and gathered vehicle data, witness accounts and forensic evidence to build our case.

“This tragedy was wholly avoidable; the reality is that Ball should never have been driving that day as he did not possess a valid licence nor the appropriate insurance.

“Only Ball will know why he behaved the way he did that day; I hope he takes the time to reflect on his actions and behaviour.”

Ball received a sentence of two-and-a-half years imprisonment (30 months).

He will also be disqualified from driving for three years and will need to take an extended test when reapplying for his licence.