Man jailed for multiple rapes and sexual assault in Cardiff

A 25-year-old man from Penarth has been jailed for multiple rapes, sexual assault, and intentional strangulation following a violent attack on a woman in Cardiff.

William Adesanya was sentenced at Newport Crown Court to 16 years in prison, with an extended licence period of six years. He was found guilty of three counts of rape, one count of sexual assault, and one count of intentional strangulation.

The offences took place at the victim’s home address in Cardiff, where Adesanya had attended under the pretence of using her services as an escort.

Once inside, he strangled the woman until she became unconscious before repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting her. He also filmed parts of the attack on his mobile phone.

In addition to his prison sentence, Adesanya has been made subject to both a restraining order and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Both orders prohibit him from contacting sex workers and will run indefinitely.

Following the sentencing, the victim released a statement through South Wales Police, expressing her gratitude to those who supported her throughout the investigation and trial.

She said: “I would like to say thank you to DC Nick Young and to everyone else that has helped and supported me through the process of the trial and sentencing of my attacker.

“I am so incredibly grateful for him and all that he has done. He has shown me an incredible amount of patience, kindness, and compassion throughout this entire traumatic process.

“This has been a long, emotional journey and I would not have been able to do it without the support of everyone involved. Thank you all so very much. From the bottom of my heart.”

Detective Constable Young, who led the investigation, praised the victim’s courage and resilience throughout the case. “The victim demonstrated exceptional bravery throughout the process and hopes that her story can encourage others who are suffering to report matters,” he said.

“South Wales Police will be relentless in our pursuit of offenders and those who target the vulnerable in our communities.”