Man jailed for nearly 12 years for sexual offences spanning three decades

Christopher Williams, from Maesteg, was sentenced to 11 years and nine months in prison at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday, October 21, following an investigation by South Wales Police.

Williams pleaded guilty to 15 offences, including nine counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14 and two counts of inciting a girl under 14 to commit an act of gross indecency.

He also admitted engaging in penetrative and non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl under 13, attempting to have sexual intercourse with a girl under 13, and indecently assaulting a woman over the age of 16.

The offences took place over a 30-year period and involved multiple victims.

Williams was also handed a restraining order.

Detective Constable Benjamin Lewis, of South Wales Police, praised the victims for coming forward despite the passage of time.

He said: “It took an unbelievable amount of strength and courage for Christopher Williams’ victims to confide in someone else about the crimes he carried out upon them, especially with so many years having passed in between.

“This was a long and complex investigation which has finally resulted in Williams being brought to justice, and the severity of his offending is reflected in the size of his sentence.”