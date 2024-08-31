Man jailed for one punch street attack

A 21-year-old man has been jailed after a violent street attack in Wrexham.

The victim, who was knocked to the floor unconscious with a single punch, was taken to Stoke Hospital with a brain injury.

He had to undergo surgery later that day to help manage a bleed on the brain.

Brandon Morris, of Kingsway, Chester, admitted maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm and was sentenced at Mold Crown Court.

He was jailed for 16 months.

City centre

The incident happened in Wrexham city centre the early hours of Sunday, December 10th last year.

Morris ran up to the victim and violently punched him to the face, knocking him straight to the ground with nothing to break his fall.

He fractured his skull, with bleeding and bruising to the brain.

Following an operation, a blood clot was discovered on his brain, resulting in part of the skull bone having to be removed to relieve pressure.

Detective Constable Danielle Craig said his sentence, “demonstrates the seriousness of a single punch, and the devasting consequences it can have.”

“Morris’ actions led to completely avoidable life-changing injuries for the victim. It was a meaningless, unnecessary and violent attack on a young man who had a successful career and many aspirations,” she added.

“He is now unable to work and suffers with memory loss and, among many other symptoms. Additionally, he will need further surgery as a result of the attack.

“I hope this case sends a strong message to anyone who may consider assaulting someone.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

