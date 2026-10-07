Man jailed for rape and sexual assault after offering victim lift home

Nation.Cymru staff

A man who raped and sexually assaulted a woman after offering her a lift home from a night out has been jailed for seven years.

Caeran Evans, 27, from Penlan, Swansea, attacked the victim in October 2024.

A video recorded later that night showed Evans consuming drugs placed on the woman’s body while she appeared to be asleep. Sexually degrading words had also been written on her body.

The recording was shared in messaging groups.

Evans pleaded guilty to sexual assault at Swansea Crown Court in December 2025. Following a trial, a jury also found him guilty of rape on September 16.

He was sentenced to a total of seven years in prison and made subject to a 15-year restraining order protecting the victim.

Detective Inspector Meirian Evans said: “Caeran Evans took advantage of his intoxicated victim in a heinous and calculated way.

“That he knew he was being filmed and still carried on for some kind of perverse self-gratification only makes the situation unimaginably more abhorrent.”

She praised the victim for reporting the offences.

“We commend her on her bravery in coming forward to report what Caeran Evans did to her, and hope that she can now begin to move on with her life,” she said.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.