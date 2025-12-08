Man jailed for rape and violent offences at holiday park

A man from the West Midlands has been jailed for a series of violent and sexual offences committed against a woman at a caravan park in Conwy.

Daniel Lander, 27, of Charlemont Avenue, West Bromwich, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with a further two years on licence, after being found guilty at Mold Crown Court of two counts of rape, inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, assault and criminal damage.

Police were called to Ty Mawr Caravan Park in Abergele shortly after 8.30am on Saturday 29 March following reports of a disturbance.

When officers entered a caravan on the site, they found a woman with serious injuries and arrested Lander at the scene.

The victim had suffered a fractured eye socket, along with extensive bruising to her back, ribs and arms.

During a subsequent police interview, she disclosed additional sexual offences committed by Lander between October 2024 and March 2025.

Detective Constable Catherine Farrington said the sentencing reflected “the severity of the horrific offences committed by Lander”.

“This man inflicted brutal violence on a woman, leaving her physically injured and emotionally distressed,” she said.

“I want to commend the victim in this case. Her courage, and the detailed accounts of the abuse she has suffered, have been vital in securing this conviction. We hope this outcome provides some measure of reassurance as she continues her recovery.”

DC Farrington said tackling violence against women and girls remained a top priority for North Wales Police.

“We are committed to identifying perpetrators, pursuing justice, and ensuring that victims receive the protection and support they need,” she added.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to hold offenders to account and to keep our communities safe.”

Lander will serve at least two-thirds of his custodial sentence before being considered for release.