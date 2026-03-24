Man jailed for rape of two teenagers

A man who raped two teenage girls as they slept has been jailed for 10 years.

Stefan Dobandi, 20, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Mold Crown Court on Tuesday after previously admitting three counts of rape and two counts of taking indecent images of a child.

The offences took place in Flintshire between May and June last year and involved two separate victims.

In one incident, Dobandi entered an address in the early hours of 1 June and got into bed with a teenage girl while she was asleep. She later woke to find herself partly undressed, with Dobandi beside her.

The previous month, another teenage girl woke to find Dobandi raping her as she slept.

Following the attacks, Dobandi sent voice messages to one of the victims in which he admitted what he had done.

As well as a 10-year prison sentence, he was handed a two-year extended licence period.

The court also imposed restraining orders lasting 10 years to protect the victims, along with an indefinite sexual harm prevention order. Dobandi will also be subject to notification requirements for life.

‘A predator’

Detective Constable Guto Hughes, of North Wales Police, described Dobandi as “a predator who is a danger to women”.

“There is no doubt these horrific offences will likely impact his victims forever,” he said.

“I commend their courage for speaking out and reporting his crimes, which has led to his conviction today and prevented him from committing further sexual offences.

“Tackling violence against women and girls remains a foremost priority for North Wales Police. We are committed to identifying perpetrators, pursuing justice, and ensuring that victims receive the protection and support they need.”

Police said they continue to urge victims of sexual offences to come forward and report incidents.