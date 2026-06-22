Man jailed for seven-and-a-half years after unprovoked attacks on strangers

Nation.Cymru staff

A man who carried out a series of violent attacks on strangers over a four-month period, leaving several victims with serious injuries including fractured skulls, has been jailed for seven and a half years.

Colin Cambell, 24, of Gwynfryn Avenue, Rhyl, was sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court. The court heard that Cambell attacked five people in separate incidents between March and July 2025 in Rhyl and Chester.

He had previously admitted assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of assault. He was also found guilty following a trial of a further charge of grievous bodily harm.

The first attack took place outside a pub in Rhyl in March 2025, when Cambell assaulted a man who suffered a fractured skull.

A month later, he attacked another victim outside a different bar in the town, leaving them with sight and hearing impairment.

In May 2025, Cambell headbutted a stranger in Chester before punching a second man who attempted to intervene.

The final attack took place in July on Wellington Road in Rhyl. Cambell punched a man, causing him to fall and strike his head on the ground.

The victim sustained a fractured skull and required emergency treatment at the scene, with attending officers performing CPR before he was taken to hospital.

Following sentencing, Detective Constable Jayne Marsden said: “Colin Cambell is without doubt a dangerous individual and the details of his unprovoked attacks against innocent members of the public are truly shocking.

“I am pleased that his victims will now have some peace of mind whilst he serves his sentence.”

DC Marsden added: “Such assaults on the public are totally unacceptable, and we will always seek justice for the victims of such unnecessary and devastating crimes.”