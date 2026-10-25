Man jailed for sexually exploiting teenage girl

Nation.Cymru staff

A 45-year-old man who sexually exploited a teenage girl and requested images in exchange for money has been jailed for two years and eight months.

Trevor Scanlon, of Briarwood Road, Ewloe, was sentenced at Mold Crown Court on Thursday, October 22, after admitting causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a child over several months.

Police were alerted after the girl’s parents discovered that Scanlon had made multiple payments totalling more than £400 to their daughter through an app.

He had engaged in sexual conversations with the girl, who was 16 at the time, requested images in return for payment and sent messages expressing a wish to sexually abuse her.

Scanlon must register as a sex offender for life and was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order until further order.

Detective Inspector Daniel George said: “I commend the victim for her patience and her bravery throughout the investigation. It is hoped that the sentencing allows for some closure and supports her in moving forward with her life.

“Our message to those who target children for sexual exploitation is clear: we will investigate, we will pursue the evidence, and we will hold offenders to account.”

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