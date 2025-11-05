Man jailed for sustained and frenzied pub attack

A 30-year-old man has been jailed following a frenzied attack at a north Wales pub.

Luke Williams of no fixed abode, appeared at Mold Crown Court today, 5 November, after admitting a charge of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was jailed for nine years.

On 6 August this year, Williams attacked the victim at the New Gynne Arms pub in Broughton, punching him to the head and knocking him to the ground.

As the victim lay unconscious, Williams continued the attack as he struck the victim with a bar stool, before grabbing a large metal bubble gum machine to hit him to the back of the head.

Williams then took images of the victim as he lay on the floor injured.

The man was taken to hospital having sustained serious head and facial injuries.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Troy Williams said: “This was a horrifying and sustained attack on the victim who lay defenceless on the floor.

“Today’s sentence reflects the seriousness of the offence, which could have had fatal consequences for the victim. The restraining order offers long-term protection to protect him further.

“I want to reassure the community that such violence has no place in our streets, and we acted swiftly to arrest the offender following this shocking incident.

“We remain committed to keeping our communities safe and will continue working tirelessly to prevent incidents like this.”