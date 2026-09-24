Man jailed for taking indecent images and sexually assaulting child

Nation.Cymru staff

A man has been jailed for more than five years after taking indecent images of children and sexually assaulting a child.

Nathan Berry, 38, from Llantwit Major, was arrested in March 2026, when police seized his mobile phone.

Officers found images of children on the device and Berry provided police with their names.

South Wales Police said officers then visited the children’s parents, who identified their children in the photographs. The children are non-verbal.

Further examination of Berry’s phone while he was on remand uncovered evidence relating to an offence of sexual touching.

Berry pleaded guilty to eight offences – four counts of taking indecent photographs, two counts of making indecent images, one count of possessing prohibited images and one count of sexually assaulting a child under 13.

Cardiff Crown Court heard that Berry had targeted two children because of their vulnerabilities.

He was sentenced on August 3 to five years and four months in prison, with an extended licence period of eight years.

Berry was also made subject to a restraining order and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Under the SHPO, he is prohibited from having any unsupervised contact or communication with a child under the age of 16.

DC Julie Lewis, of South Wales Police, said: “Nathan Berry betrayed the trust of these children and their parents in the most dreadful way.

“We hope the outcome at court goes some way in helping them to rebuild their ability to trust and feel safe again.

“This investigation demonstrates our commitment to safeguarding vulnerable people.”

South Wales Police said the court outcome had not been publicised at the time of sentencing to give the victims’ families time to process the legal proceedings and what had happened.

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