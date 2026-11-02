Man jailed for violent attack on woman who rejected his advances

Nation.Cymru staff

A 24-year-old man has been jailed for more than four years after violently attacking a woman who rejected his advances and subjecting a former partner to coercive and controlling behaviour.

Cameron Morgan, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 52 months in prison at Swansea Crown Court after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm and coercive and controlling behaviour.

The court heard that Morgan attacked a woman he had met in Brynamman, Carmarthenshire, on June 20 this year after she turned down his advances.

He repeatedly punched the woman before throwing her into a wall.

The victim managed to escape after another person intervened and subsequently reported the assault to police.

She was taken to hospital for treatment for multiple facial injuries.

Morgan was also convicted of subjecting a former partner to a campaign of coercive and controlling behaviour.

His behaviour included repeatedly calling her offensive names, accusing her of being unfaithful and making numerous threats to harm both her and animals she owned.

As well as his prison sentence, Morgan was handed two restraining orders preventing him from contacting either victim.

Acting Detective Inspector Anna Morgan, of Dyfed-Powys Police’s Carmarthenshire Local Investigation Unit, praised both women for coming forward.

She said: “Firstly, I would like to pay tribute to the victims in this case, both of whom have shown amazing fortitude in coming forward and reporting Morgan.

“To have to relive these traumatic experiences takes bravery and dignity, and them coming forward was absolutely key to us being able to investigate Morgan and bring him to court.

“Morgan is clearly a dangerous man, and the way he behaved towards these women was completely inhumane.

“I and colleagues within Dyfed Powys police are committed to relentlessly pursuing offenders who subject violence against women and girls.”