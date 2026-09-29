Man jailed over £4m heavy machinery scam

Nation.Cymru staff

A man who dishonestly obtained around £4 million worth of heavy machinery before selling it overseas has been jailed for five years.

Jordan Davies, 42, of Victoria Road, Prestatyn, was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court after being found guilty of conspiracy to steal.

An investigation by the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU) found that Davies obtained machinery through hire purchase agreements with various finance brokers between 2020 and 2022.

He then sold and exported it to countries including Ukraine, the United States and Ireland without repaying the outstanding finance.

The machinery included articulated dump trucks, crawler excavators, low-loader trailers, mobile screening plants, wheel loaders and telehandlers.

Detective Inspector Ian Moore, of NWROCU, said: “Davies exploited finance agreements to obtain high-value plant machinery before selling it on for his own financial gain, leaving lenders and businesses out of pocket by millions of pounds.

“This investigation demonstrates that we will pursue those involved in organised acquisitive crime and work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.”

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