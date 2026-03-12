Man murdered ex-wife before burying her in garden, court hears

A man stabbed his ex-wife to death and then buried her in the back garden of his home in a “makeshift grave” beneath newly-planted flowers, a court has heard.

Alireza Askari, 42, admitted killing Paria Veisi, 37, at the property they had previously shared in Penylan, Cardiff, in April last year.

On Thursday, Cardiff Crown Court heard Ms Veisi had recently separated from her husband and moved out of the house earlier that month.

It was in the garden of the property that police found her body, buried in a “makeshift grave” concealed by a flower bed.

William Hughes KC, prosecuting, said Askari had murdered his ex-wife in the conservatory of the address, before disposing of her body with the assistance of his aunt, Maryam Delavary.

The court heard Askari and Ms Veisi moved to the UK from Iran in 2010 and had married, but were separated at the time of the murder.

Analysis of Askari’s phone found he had been texting a woman in Iran, believed to be his girlfriend, prior to the killing.

In one message, he told the woman: “I’m planning for them to kill her in Iran.”

On April 12 2025, Askari purchased the suspected murder weapon, a set of kitchen knives, from the supermarket, before returning home.

Mr Hughes said: “It is the prosecution case that the first defendant, Alireza Askari, murdered Paria Veisi at around 4.30pm on April 12 in the conservatory of his home address.

“After Alireza Askari had murdered Paria Veisi, he prevented the lawful burial of her body by placing her remains in a makeshift grave in the garden.”

Later that afternoon, Askari rang Delavary, his aunt, who travelled from London to Cardiff in a taxi, before making another trip to the supermarket, where he purchased bleach, compost and plants.

Mr Hughes said: “The prosecution case is that, on arrival, Maryam Delavary was to assist in the covering up of Paria’s murder.”

A friend of Ms Veisi contacted South Wales Police the day after the murder, raising concerns that she was “being kept against her will by her ex-husband” and a missing person investigation was subsequently launched.

On April 15, Askari was arrested while driving back to Cardiff from Birmingham and canisters containing caustic soda were found inside the vehicle.

Mr Hughes said: “These chemicals, say the prosecution, were to be used in the destruction of Paria’s remains.”

Following a search of the property, Ms Veisi’s body was found in the rear garden beneath patio slabs, soil and newly-planted flowers.

She had suffered four stab wounds, with injuries to her chest and neck.

Hiria Veisi, Ms Veisi’s sister, told the court: “This horrific and sudden loss of Paria has shattered our family.

“It hurts us so deeply as a family to know that (her) future was taken from (her) in an instant.

“What happened to Paria must never be allowed to happen to anyone else.

“This pain will remain with us for the rest of our lives.”

Askari, of Penylan, Cardiff, previously pleaded guilty to murder and preventing the lawful and decent burial of a body at Cardiff Crown Court.

A further charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm was ordered to lie on file.

Maryam Delavary, 48, of Australia Road, White City Estate, west London, previously pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.

Mrs Justice Stacey is expected to sentence both defendants on Friday.

Adam Sharp, appearing for Askari, said the defendant has a “longstanding mental illness” and suggested there was no clear rationale or motive for the killing.

In response, Mrs Justice Stacey referenced Ms Veisi’s decision to move into her own flat less than two weeks before the murder.

She said: “He would clearly rather kill her than (she) leave him.”

Tom Crowther KC, appearing for Delavary, said she had acted at the command of the “domineering and imperious” Askari and suggested she did not know what had happened until she arrived in Cardiff.

He said: “She was made subject to a specific threat – ‘if you tell anyone, you’ll be sleeping next to her’.”