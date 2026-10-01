Man ordered to pay more than £1,200 after admitting illegally dumping waste.

Nation.Cymru staff

Wayne Thompson, 41, of Brecon Road, Ystradgynlais, pleaded guilty at Swansea Magistrates’ Court after waste was found near Gwrhyd Road in Rhiwfawr, in the Swansea Valley.

Neath Port Talbot Council’s waste enforcement officers discovered the fly-tipping on April 7. Their investigation linked the waste to Thompson, who admitted responsibility during a formal interview under caution.

He appeared in court last week and pleaded guilty to depositing controlled waste without lawful authority, contrary to Section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Thompson was fined £440 and ordered to pay a £176 victim surcharge and £631.76 in prosecution costs, bringing the total to £1,247.76.

Cllr Scott Jones, the council’s cabinet member for streetscene, said: “Fly-tipping blights our communities, damages the environment and costs taxpayers’ money to clear up. This successful prosecution demonstrates that Neath Port Talbot Council will investigate incidents thoroughly and take appropriate enforcement action against those responsible.

“We would encourage anyone who witnesses fly-tipping to report it so that we can continue to take action against offenders and help keep our communities clean and safe.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.