Man ordered to pay more than £800 after breaching noise notice

A Cardiff man has been ordered to pay more than £800 after repeatedly breaching a noise abatement notice relating to loud music at his home.

Cardiff Magistrates’ Court heard that Kervin Julien, of Ferry Road, had failed to comply with the notice on three separate occasions, despite warnings from enforcement officers.

The notice was originally served in August 2025 following a series of complaints from neighbouring residents about excessive noise coming from the property. It required Mr Julien to reduce the volume of music so it did not cause a disturbance.

However, further complaints were made and breaches were subsequently witnessed by officers from Shared Regulatory Services, including those working as part of Cardiff Council’s Night Time Noise Service.

Mr Julien pleaded guilty to all three offences when the case was heard on Wednesday (16 April).

A spokesperson for Shared Regulatory Services said noise nuisance could have a serious impact on residents.

They said: “Noise nuisance can have a significant and damaging impact on people’s quality of life, wellbeing, and health. Everyone deserves to enjoy their home without ongoing disruption, and Shared Regulatory Services takes complaints about noisy neighbours extremely seriously.

“In many cases, issues can be resolved with advice and early intervention. However, when individuals fail to respond to warnings or continue to cause a nuisance, the service has a range of enforcement powers available, including prosecution and the seizure of sound-making equipment such as stereos and televisions.

“In this case, Mr Julien repeatedly failed to comply with a legally binding notice and continued to disturb neighbouring residents. As a result, the court imposed a substantial financial penalty. We hope this outcome sends a clear message about the importance of respecting neighbours and complying with noise control legislation.”

For each offence, Mr Julien was fined £150, reduced to £100 per offence due to his early guilty plea.

In total, the court ordered him to pay £811, including a £300 fine, a £120 victim surcharge and £391 in prosecution costs.

Shared Regulatory Services, which delivers environmental health, trading standards and licensing services on behalf of councils in south Wales, investigates a range of complaints including loud music, barking dogs, alarms and other sources of noise disturbance.