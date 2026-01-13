Man pleads guilty after traffic stop uncovers over £150,000 of illegal drugs

A man has pleaded guilty after a routine traffic stop in Pembroke led to the discovery of Class A and Class B drugs worth more than £150,000.

On the morning of Friday, January 2, a local Road Policing Unit carried out a routine stop check on 43-year-old Dean Evans’ Grey Seat Ateca on Holyland Road.

Both Evans and his vehicle were searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act, following his comments that officers would find ‘stuff’ in the car.

Evans was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs following the discovery a cardboard box in the seat’s boot containing a one-kilogram block of Cocaine, along with 10 half kilogram packages of herbal cannabis, with the street values being well in excess of £150,000.

A subsequent search of Evans’s property also led to officers seizing a black Mercedes AMG and VOGE DS900 motorcycle under the proceeds of crime act.

The Mercedes was also found to contain a wallet containing over £200 cash and a clear snap bag of white substance which has also tested positive for cocaine.

Evans was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs and pleaded guilty at Swansea Magistrates Court on Saturday January 3. He has been remanded into custody, and is next due to appear for sentencing on Friday January 23.