Man pleads guilty to murder of woman found dead at home in south Wales

A 33-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a woman who was found dead at her home in south Wales.

The body of Leanne Williams, 47, was found by officers at her home on Gomer Road in Townhill, Swansea, on February 27.

A Home Office post-mortem examination identified significant injuries consistent with assault.

‘Devastating’

Matthew Battenbough, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to her murder at Swansea Crown Court on Monday, South Wales Police said.

He will be sentenced on Friday September 26.

Detective Inspector David Butt said: “The news of Leanne’s death was devastating to her family and to the wider communities of Townhill and Swansea.

“Leanne’s family is being supported by specially trained officers.

“We hope that Matthew Battenbough’s guilty plea will offer them some relief following this traumatic time.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

