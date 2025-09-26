Man pleads not guilty to murder of Joanne Penney

A man has denied murdering a woman who was shot dead in south Wales.

Renaldo Baptiste is accused of killing Joanne Penney, 40, during an incident at an address in Talbot Green on March 9.

An inquest into Ms Penney’s death, which opened in March, was told she died after being shot in the chest – causing injuries to her heart and lung.

Baptiste, 38, spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas during a brief hearing at Newport Crown Court.

Criminal activities

He denied murder and a second charge of participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group.

A total of 12 people have appeared in court to deny charges in connection with Ms Penney’s death.

A trial is due to take place on October 20 and a hearing will take place next week to consider whether Baptiste’s case should join these proceedings.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, the Recorder of Cardiff, said: “The next hearing for you will be on October 2. You will be remanded into custody.”

In a tribute issued after her death, Ms Penney’s family said: “We are devastated by the tragic loss of our beloved Joanne. She was a daughter, mother, sister and niece – loved deeply by all who knew her.

“Her kindness, strength and love for her family will never be forgotten.”