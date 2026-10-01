Man prosecuted over illegal netting in Aberaeron harbour

Nation Cymru staff

A man has been convicted of illegal net fishing with no licence in Aberaeron Harbour, Ceredigion, after a successful prosecution by Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

Callum Matthewson, of Aberaeron, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 30 September 2026, charged with using an illegal gill net to catch fish in the River Aeron without the necessary authorisation and without a valid fishing licence (Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975).

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 days community rehabilitation and 85 hours community service, and ordered to pay £1000 costs to NRW and a £114 victim surcharge.

The sentence imposed for environmental offences is determined by the courts and reflects factors such as the level of harm caused, the offender’s culpability, and the circumstances of the case.

The investigation was carried out by NRW following an anonymous report on 24 February 2026 that a net had been set across the Aeron channel.

Jeremy Goddard, NRW’s Waste Regulation and Enforcement Team Leader said: “We welcome this court sentence and guilty plea from Mr Matthewson.

“The use of gill nets is illegal. They can capture migratory fish species including salmon and sea trout and may also pose a risk to other wildlife.

“There is no licence or permit available authorising the taking of salmon or sea trout by this method in the River Aeron or any other Welsh river.

“Illegal fishing poses a risk to vulnerable fish stocks and undermines measures put in place to protect Wales’ rivers and estuaries.

“We will not hesitate to take enforcement action where there is evidence that fisheries legislation has been breached.”

NRW Fisheries Enforcement Officers visited the harbour on 24 February, and located a rope attached to a metal post on the harbour wall leading into the water.

Floats consistent with those used on a gill net were visible extending across the channel.

At around 1am on 25 February, a man was observed approaching the location of the net and he began hauling it from the water.

When challenged by NRW fisheries officers, the man ran from the location before being stopped by another officer. He was identified as Mr Matthewson.

NRW officers seized the net, which was approximately 25 metres in length and capable of spanning the width of the Aeron channel. Two live flatfish were recovered from the net and returned to the water.

Fishing without a licence or outside permitted seasons can cause long-term damage to fish populations, particularly protected species such as salmon, sewin (sea trout), and brown trout.

Enforcement staff from NRW carry out regular checks and respond to reports of illegal fishing across Wales. Offenders risk prosecution, fines, and seizure of equipment.

Anyone who suspects illegal fishing can report it to NRW online at naturalresources.wales/reportit or by calling its 24/7 incident line on 0300 065 3000.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.