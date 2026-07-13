Man sentenced after admitting series of fly-tipping offences

Nation.Cymru staff

A Carmarthenshire man has been sentenced after admitting carrying out a series of fly-tipping offences on land near an industrial estate.

Edward Bassett pleaded guilty after an investigation by Carmarthenshire County Council linked him to repeated incidents of illegal waste dumping near Cillefwr Industrial Estate in Johnstown, Carmarthen.

Environmental Enforcement officers began investigating after discovering a large-scale fly-tip on private land beside the railway line on December 6, 2025.

The dumped waste included household rubbish and building materials.

Council officers recovered evidence at the scene, leading to what the authority described as a lengthy investigation to identify those responsible.

Bassett was later interviewed by council officers and admitted fly-tipping waste at the site on a number of occasions.

Appearing before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on June 18, he pleaded guilty to depositing controlled waste without a permit, contrary to Section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990, and to an offence under the Control of Pollution (Amendment) Act 1989 relating to the transportation of waste.

He was sentenced to a 12-month Community Order, which includes 200 hours of unpaid work.

Bassett was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £2,403.24 and a victim surcharge of £140.

Cllr Aled Vaughan Owen, Carmarthenshire County Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for enforcement, said: “This case demonstrates the council’s commitment to investigating incidents thoroughly and taking robust enforcement action against those responsible.

“We would encourage residents to continue reporting fly-tipping and to ensure that their waste is disposed of responsibly through authorised carriers and facilities.”