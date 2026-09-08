Man sentenced after sexually assaulting police officer

Nation.Cymru staff

A man has been given a suspended prison sentence after sexually assaulting a police officer who was responding to a street disturbance.

Jason Fen Hender, 49, of Ger Y Winllan, Llangefni, appeared at Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 7, charged with sexual assault and possession of cocaine.

The court heard that two officers were on patrol in Llangefni on September 5 when they came across an altercation in the street which was putting members of the public at risk.

The officers intervened and de-escalated the situation, but Hender then sexually assaulted one of them.

He was arrested and was subsequently found to be in possession of cocaine.

Hender admitted both offences and was sentenced to 30 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register and will be required to register with police for 10 years.

District Support Sergeant Matt Bentley said: “This was a humiliating and degrading experience for the officer who was trying to protect members of the community.

“This matter was dealt with quickly and Hender was put in front of the courts in just two days.

“This should send a clear message that violence against women and girls will not be tolerated. This kind of behaviour will be challenged and will not be accepted.

“We continue to encourage any victim of sexual offences to come forward. We are here to listen, and we will take robust action to bring perpetrators to justice.”

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