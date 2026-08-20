Man sentenced for upskirting girl at Cardiff shopping centre

Nation.Cymru staff

A man who filmed up a girl’s skirt while she was shopping with her mother has been sentenced after police tracked him through CCTV footage.

Alex Allegretto, 39, of Maesteg, was identified after officers followed his movements from St David’s 2 shopping centre in Cardiff back to his car.

Police were called on the morning of July 7 after a woman reported that an unknown man had filmed up her daughter’s skirt before running away towards Churchill Way.

Detectives examined CCTV footage and tracked the suspect to a vehicle parked in Fitzalan Road.

Further enquiries established Allegretto was a named driver of the car, and he was arrested at his home four days later.

He admitted operating a mobile phone beneath another person’s clothing for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification.

Allegretto pleaded guilty and was sentenced at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on August 5.

He was ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work and complete rehabilitation activity requirements.

Allegretto must also register with police under the Sexual Offences Act 2003 for five years.

South Wales Police said the offence had left the victim anxious when out in public and worried about people walking behind her.

Sergeant Luis Antony, the officer in the case, said: “Everyone has the right to feel safe, wherever they are, and nobody should be subjected to this kind of offence.

“This incident continues to have an impact on the victim. She is worried about people walking behind her and is anxious when out and about.

“Through extensive CCTV enquiries we were able to track the suspect before, during and after the offence.

“The footage clearly shows Alex Allegretto’s intentions and what he did to this young girl while she was innocently out shopping with her mother.

“We hope the outcome at court provides some comfort to her and allows her to rebuild her confidence.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.