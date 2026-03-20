Man sentenced to 21 years after admitting multiple sexual offences

A man has been jailed for more than 21 years after admitting a series of serious sexual offences involving three victims, including a child.

Talha Ahmadzai, 33, of Haverfordwest, was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court, March 16, after previously pleading guilty to multiple offences at a hearing in November.

The charges included three counts of rape, rape of a child under 13, attempting to rape a child under 13, assault by beating, causing a child to watch a sexual act, and cruelty to a person under 16.

The offences took place in February last year and involved three victims — a woman, a girl and a boy.

Ahmadzai was sentenced to 19 years and seven months in custody, along with a further two-year extended licence period. He has also been made subject to an indefinite restraining order preventing any contact with the victims.

Detective Inspector Sarah Totterdale, of North Pembrokeshire CID, said the case highlighted the seriousness of the offences.

“Ahmadzai is clearly an incredibly dangerous and cruel individual, and the sentence he has received reflects this.

“I would like to commend the bravery and dignity shown by his victims, who courageously gave their evidence of their horrendous ordeals. To do so and relive their experience must have been incredibly traumatic. They have received the appropriate support and safeguarding through strategy discussions with partner agencies.

“Thanks to their evidence, and all the hard work from our team of detectives, we were able to secure a charging decision on Ahmadzai, and he has now been sentenced to a lengthy prison term where he is no longer a danger to the public. The investigation team should be commended for the professionalism and momentum in obtaining this result.”