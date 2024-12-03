Man wanted by FBI for more than 20 years appears in court

A suspected terrorist wanted by the FBI for more than 20 years has appeared in court for the second time since his arrest in north Wales.

Daniel Andreas San Diego, 46, was one of the US agency’s “most wanted fugitives” after two bombings in the San Francisco area of California in 2003.

He was detained by officers from the National Crime Agency, supported by Counter Terrorism Policing and North Wales Police, at a property in a rural area next to woodland in Conwy on November 25.

Video link

San Diego appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London via video link from HMP Belmarsh on Tuesday, for his second extradition hearing.

The hearing lasted about two minutes and San Diego spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth. He was wearing a grey prison-issue tracksuit.

He will next appear in court on December 31.

The FBI previously said that San Diego, who was born in Berkeley, California, has “ties” to an animal rights extremist group and there was a reward of 250,000 dollars (£198,000) for information leading directly to his arrest.

Biotechnology corporation

On August 28 2003, two bombs exploded about one hour apart on the campus of a biotechnology corporation in Emeryville, the agency said.

Then, on September 26 2003, one bomb strapped with nails exploded at a nutritional products corporation in Pleasanton, a wanted poster read.

San Diego was indicted in the United States District Court, Northern District of California, in July 2004 over his alleged involvement, the FBI said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

