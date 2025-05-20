Man who breached cat ban sentenced for keeping 50 cats – many in filthy cages

A Rhondda Cynon Taf man has been banned from keeping cats for life after he was found to be keeping 50 cats in unsuitable conditions – whilst breaching a disqualification ban.

Thirty-five cats were rescued in October 2023 and a further 15 were removed from the same Mountain Ash property in February 2024 – whose occupants had been previously banned from keeping cats by the courts. Many of them were kept and crammed in metal cages which were full of cat faeces and urine.

David Thomas (d.o.b 01/08/1964) of Pentwyn Avenue, Mountain Ash, appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates’ Court on 9 May for sentencing. This follows the sentencing of his co-defendant back in November..

He previously pleaded guilty to two offences under the Animal Welfare Act back in May 2024 and was found guilty of two other offences following a trial.

One offence related to a breach of an animal ban, where Thomas had been disqualified from keeping cats imposed by Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates’ Court on 13 September 2023.

The other offences included causing unnecessary suffering to a black male cat by failing to provide proper and necessary veterinary care and attention for his lesions, failing to take such steps to ensure the needs of 35 cats were met and a final offence of failing to ensure the needs of 15 cats were met. (full wording below)

At sentencing last week Thomas was handed 26 weeks of custody for the suffering offence, 10 weeks concurrent for the breach offence and 18 weeks and 12 weeks for the other two offences, which will all run concurrently. These were all suspended for 12 months.

He was ordered to pay costs of £1,000, a victim surcharge of £154 and a £100 fine. Thomas was disqualified from keeping cats for life.

In mitigation it was heard he had mobility and mental health issues.

The court previously heard from RSPCA Deputy Chief Inspector (DCI) Gemma Cooper who said she attended the Pentwyn Avenue property on 28 September 2023 after the RSPCA received reports that the occupants were still keeping multiple cats despite being disqualified.

There was no reply at the address so she posted a disqualification order leaflet and a form stating that we have received reports about them keeping cats and that she advised if they would like help with rehoming their cats to make contact.

Rained on

It was on 18 October 2023 DCI Cooper returned and met Cynon Taf Community Housing Group (CTCHG) Housing Officers and fellow RSPCA Inspector Neill Manley.

“I walked into the back garden of Pentwyn Avenue and saw adult cats crammed in black metal cages which were full of cat faeces and urine,” she said.

“Although there was an obvious attempt to hide these crates with blankets and branches, the cats were still being rained on and the blankets inside the crates were soaking wet.

“Both the crates and the cats smelt very strongly of cat urine, the smell was extremely strong, despite being outside.

“Some of the cats looked underweight, some had urine stains on their feet and legs and some were matted with what looked and smelt like cat faeces. It was obvious to me these cats have been kept in these conditions for a period of time and it hadn’t just happened.

“Many of the cats were clearly distressed, they were crying and were jumping up at the side of the crates in an attempt to get out.”

They were given permission to remove the cats and they were transferred from the cages into cat carriers.

The court heard that when they were inside to sign the paperwork, DCI Cooper heard a cat meow which came from the cupboard under the stairs.

The court heard that ​i​t was known ​f​or cats to be kept in this cupboard previously and had been advised “time and time again” to not keep cats in cupboards or cages.

“There was no light in the cupboard and it was small and dirty,” said DCI Cooper.

“I opened the cupboard door and there was a ginger and white cat, standing on the shelf.”

On this occasion 35 cats were removed and taken to the RSPCA Merthyr Tydfil Veterinary Clinic to be assessed.

“Lying in their own faeces”

In a further witness statement from DCI Cooper she said she returned to the property on 9 February 2024 with South Wales Police after receiving a call about further cats at the property.

DCI Cooper said: “As I entered the kitchen I saw crates and cat carriers full of cats. I could not believe my eyes.”

Two more cats were found in the cupboard under the stairs.

“The police officer then shone his torch and found a black cat in the cupboard which I then caught and placed in a basket,” said DCI Cooper.

He took another look and found another cat in the same cupboard – making a total of 15 cats.

DCI Cooper said: “The majority of the cats were urine stained and had faecal matting in their coat.

“There were no litter trays provided apart from one which contained no substrate and was piled high with faeces and urine. None of the cats had access to water and they were all lying in their own faeces and urine.”

These cats were then taken to RSPCA Merthyr Tydfil Veterinary Clinic to be assessed.

In an additional witness statement, DCI Cooper said she has been an Inspector since 2010 and has attended the Pentwyn Avenue property around 40-50 times and in over half of those occasions she had not had a reply at the address. On others she was able to give advice.

One cat who was found with a tumour on his tail sadly was put to sleep on veterinary advice.

The other cats required little vet treatment and just needed a good wash, flea and worm treatments and socialisation.

Following the case, DCI Cooper said: “The cats were so programmed to being kept in cages it took them a while to get used to having the space to walk around and play.

“However, once they got used to that and some socialisation, they came on leaps and bounds and we are very happy to have found them loving homes.”

