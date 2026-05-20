Man who carried machete jailed for drug supply offences

A Pontlottyn drug supplier tried to flee from neighbourhood police officers before being caught red-handed with bags containing more than £50,000 worth of Class A drugs.

Thomas Doyle, 23, was sentenced to 42 months imprisonment at Merthyr Crown Court on Monday 18 May, after Caerphilly officers found in possession of heroin, crack cocaine, and cocaine.

Doyle was seen acting suspiciously while driving a red Vauxhall Astra on High Street in Rhymney on Wednesday 15 October of last year.

Officers on patrol in a marked police car followed Doyle, who, when they illuminated their blue lights, failed to stop and left the area at speed.

Enquiries led officers to Brynhyfryd in Pontlottyn, where they spotted the Astra parked in a small car park.

When they brought the police car to a halt behind the car, however, Doyle ran from the vehicle clutching a blue carrier bag.

Officers swiftly pursued their suspect, following him into nearby woodland before detaining him and seizing the blue bag, which was found to be containing class A drugs.

A subsequent search of the Astra resulted in officers finding further packages containing white powder, class B drugs, cash, phones, scales and weapons – including a machete and nunchucks.

Doyle was later charged with possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs, as well as possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

He has been sentenced to three years and six months behind bars.

Sgt Thomas Brookes said: “As shown over the last 18 months during our Respect Rhymney initiative, neighbourhood officers work relentlessly to identify offenders supplying class A drugs in the area, and have been successful in locking up offenders, dismantling organised crime groups and county lines, and have safeguarded communities by removing drugs from our streets.

“This latest result outlines our ongoing commitment, and we’ll continue to do all we can to protect vulnerable people and clear Rhymney of serious and organised crime.”

Those with concerns about the sale and supply of illegal drugs can contact Gwent Police via their website, call 101 or send us a direct message on their Facebook or X social media pages. In an emergency, always dial 999.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with information or visit their website.

For more information on the team’s Respect Rhymney work, visit the Gwent Police site here.