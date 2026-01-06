Man who claims he is planning a ‘mega mosque’ in Wales goes viral with satirical videos

Amelia Jones

Satirical videos of a man walking through Welsh towns and landscapes, saying he is ‘scouting locations’ for a new mega mosque have been causing a stir online recently.

The man behind the videos is Ali Hussein, a content creator and activist known online as @palestinianexplorer.

The clips are deliberately tongue-in-cheek, and designed expose how quickly some viewers respond with hostility to his suggestion of building a mosque, even when none are actually being planned.

He uses his platform to respond to the racist comments he frequently receives while hiking across the UK.

His videos often reply to hateful messages left on his posts, with one commentor writing: “Or maybe you should just fuck off from Wales?”

Another added: “Halal is not integrating! Halal is cruel and against British standards and should be banned.”

In response, Hussein leans into the absurdity of the hateful comments by deadpan joking about building mosques, as he walks around Welsh beauty spots with his young daughter, turning the prejudice back on itself.

Amid the criticism Hussein also receives positive messages from supporters. One comment said: “Meeting hate with humour. You’re too good for them mate. Lots of wonderful mountains up here in Scotland will always welcome you.”

Another laughed at the angry comments left on one of the clips: “British humour somehow lost on people in the comments.”

Hussein films across Wales and other parts of the UK, combining his love of walking and fitness with activism and awareness-raising for Palestine.

In July 2025, he launched a Go Fund Me campaign to support a fundraising walk across the UK for Palestine, aiming to raise money and awareness for humanitarian causes.

