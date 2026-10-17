Man who fled country during child sex abuse investigation jailed for 12 years

Nation.Cymru staff

A man who left the country while under investigation for sexually assaulting a child has been jailed for 12 years and six months.

Angel Walker, 64, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court on Friday, October 16, having previously admitted four counts of sexual assault on a child.

The investigation began in 2021 after the victim, who is now an adult, came forward.

Walker was arrested but left the country in 2022 while under investigation. He was later arrested in Portugal and returned to the UK in 2026.

Alongside his prison sentence, Walker was given a lifetime sexual harm prevention order and a lifetime restraining order. He must also register as a sex offender indefinitely.

Civilian investigator Amy Jones praised the victim for her “patience, persistence and bravery during a long wait for justice”.

“The defendant’s despicable actions have changed her life forever, but it is hoped that the sentencing allows for some closure and supports the victim in moving forward with her life,” she said.

“We will robustly investigate such crimes and encourage victims of sexual abuse to come forward in the confidence that they will be listened to and supported, no matter when the abuse happened.”

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