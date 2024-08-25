Man who hid in garden before attacking ex-partner jailed

A 37-year-old man who hid in a garden before attacking his ex-partner in the street has been jailed.

At the time of the incident, he was subject to a restraining order after deliberately setting fire to her front door four years earlier.

Mark Harrison, of City Road, Chester, but originally from Wrexham, appeared before Mold Crown Court for sentencing on Thursday, August 22.

He had already admitted harassment by breaching a restraining order and assault causing actual bodily harm at a previous hearing.

He was sentenced to two years and three months in prison and handed a 10-year restraining order to protect the victim and their children.

The incident happened on June 7th after Harrison dropped his children off with his ex-partner at a relative’s address.

After asking him to leave because she was meeting a friend, he sent her some sarcastic messages, which the victim showed to her friend.

He asked to meet her friend, threatening her with violence if she did not let him.

As the victim walked home, Harrison appeared from a garden in the street where he pushed the victim to the floor before kicking and punching her a number of times.

He started to run away but then returned to punch her in the face before running away once more.

Detective Chief Inspector, Dean Jones said: “This was a violent unprovoked attack on Harrison’s former partner, which must have been a horrifying experience for her and her family.

“Her continued bravery and support throughout the investigation has been commendable.

“It is our priority to tackle all reports of violence against women, and we will continue to bring offenders to justice, while always seeking to protect women from harm.”

