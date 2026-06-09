Man who killed wife feared she would ‘go off’ with someone else, trial told

Eleanor Storey, Press Association

A man strangled his wife to death in bed after expressing fears she would “go off” with someone else, a court has heard.

Michael Davies, 57, has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Tracy Davies but denies murdering her.

Newport Crown Court heard Davies had strangled his wife at their home in Cefn Cribwr, Bridgend, before attempting to take his own life on the morning of April 18 last year.

On Tuesday, a jury was told Davies had made web searches including “how to stop paranoid thoughts in a relationship” and “how to stop being jealous in a relationship” in the weeks prior.

Michael and Tracy Davies, who each had children from previous relationships, met in 2020 and married in 2024.

The court heard Davies, who was previously in the Army but had been working in the security industry in Abu Dhabi at the time, had recently been sent home by his boss.

Mark Cotter KC, prosecuting, said relatives had raised concerns about Davies’ wellbeing since his return home on April 11 2025, believing he had lost weight and seemed reserved.

The court heard he told family and friends he had struggled with his mental health, particularly while being away in the Middle East, and was prescribed antidepressants and sleeping pills.

He confided in his sister he was afraid his wife might “go off with someone else” and worried he might “turn out like his father”, who was apparently sectioned when Davies was still a teenager.

The jury heard Davies also made internet searches including “how to fight paranoia”, “understanding paranoia and extreme mistrust” and “overcoming jealousy in a relationship” in the weeks leading up to the incident.

Tracy Davies was found dead in the bedroom at their home in Bridgend on April 18 2025, when family members entered the property after growing concerned by a lack of contact.

A post-mortem examination found she had died as a result of pressure to the neck.

Davies later told police his wife had left bed that morning to make coffee but had instead used the bathroom and returned to the bedroom, where they cuddled.

The defendant told police the next thing he remembered was sitting on her chest and fastening his hands around her neck.

‘Panicking’

Mr Cotter said: “He said he wasn’t aggressive, or screaming, or shouting, he said she struggled, but told police ‘I just didn’t understand what was going on’.

“He described himself as panicking at seeing Tracy in the state that she was in.”

Davies, who the jury was told then proceeded to attempt to take his own life, was found with “not immediately life-threatening” injuries.

He later told police he “wasn’t doing it to get back at her” and that he did not know why he had strangled her.

Mr Cotter told the jury it was not in dispute that Davies had caused the death of his wife.

He added: “However, he denies an intention to kill or to cause really serious bodily harm.

“The defendant, Mr Davies, has already entered a guilty plea to manslaughte but that plea has not been accepted by the prosecution.”

The trial continues.