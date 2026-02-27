Man who punched pensioner sticking to 20mph speed limit avoids custodial sentence

Amelia Jones

A van driver who punched a pensioner in the face during a road rage incident has avoided a custodial sentence.

Christopher Shaw, from Bettws, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm following an attack on 69-year-old Christopher Lavis in Brynmenyn, Bridgend at around 8.15am on July 30 last year.

Wales Online‘s Conor Gogarty reported that the court heard Lavis had been driving within the 20mph speed limit when Shaw, who was behind him in a van, began sounding his horn and flashing his lights.

Lavis pulled over to allow the van to pass, but later when he stopped again to give way to oncoming traffic, the van appeared behind him again. Shaw then exited his vehicle, opened the driver’s door of Lavis’ car and punched him in the face.

The unprovoked assault left the victim with a fractured cheekbone and eye socket, a broken nose and concussion.

He said he continues to suffer ongoing symptoms, including balance problems and anxiety.

He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment and has since stopped driving.

In a victim impact statement, Lavis said the attack appeared to be triggered by him ‘showing courtesy’ and adhering to the speed limit.

He said: “I’m still suffering today. I’ve got issues as a result of this.

“I’ve got balance issues that my head doesn’t feel steady. I’m stumbling quite a bit, tripping over things.

“Before the incident I had no problems at all. I used to run the parkrun every Saturday. This has really impacted on my life.”

His wife, who witnessed the attack from the passenger seat, described the experience as “deeply traumatic.”

Shaw was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 24 months. He was also ordered to complete 50 hours of unpaid work and pay £1,500 in compensation.

Sentencing, Recorder Paul Lewis KC said the offence crossed the custody threshold but could be suspended due to mitigating factors, including Shaw’s early guilty plea and personal circumstances.

Mr Lavis said he was “very disappointed” with the outcome, arguing that the seriousness of the attack warranted a prison sentence. He added that ‘thumping somebody’ should result in prison time.

The court was told Shaw had initially claimed he acted in self-defence before later admitting the offence.