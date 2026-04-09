Man wrongly convicted of murder calls for suspect to be interviewed

Martin Shipton

A man who spent 11 years in jail for a murder he didn’t commit has urged South Wales Police to reopen the case and interview a suspect.

Together with two others, Michael O’Brien was convicted of murdering Cardiff newsagent Phillip Saunders while robbing him of his takings at his home in the Canton area of the city.

All three later had their convictions quashed.

Mr O’Brien has continued to campaign for the police to reopen the case with a view to convicting the real killer or killers and getting justice for Mr Saunders’ family.

He told Nation.Cymru: “I have written to Chief Constable Jeremy Vaughan to complain that while four other miscarriage of justice cases relating to South Wales Police have been reopened, the murder of Mr Saunders has not.

“I have told the police the name of a suspect whose name constantly crops up in relation to the case, who was interviewed at the time of the murder, gave a false alibi and who has indicated to some people that he killed Mr Saunders. Another person approached me not that long ago while I was shopping and mentioned the person’s name.”

Mr O’Brien is also aggrieved that two unpublished police reports into the case written after he and his co-accused’s convictions were quashed suggested that they were really guilty. The reports were leaked to Mr O’Brien by ex-police officers.

He has now launched a petition on change.org asking for the case to be reopened. The petition states: “In 1987, Phillip Saunders was brutally murdered, and in the pursuit of justice, mistakes were made. I know this all too well, as I was wrongly convicted for his murder and spent 11 years and 43 days in prison before finally proving my innocence. The impact of this wrong conviction has not only affected my life but has left a shadow over the true events that transpired and the justice that Phillip and his family deserve.

“Phillip Saunders was a kind-hearted individual whose life was unjustly taken, and the person or persons responsible have yet to be held accountable. With advancements in forensic science and investigation techniques since 1987, there is now a genuine opportunity to unearth new evidence and find the true culprit(s) behind this heinous crime. This is essential not only for closing a haunting chapter of the past but also for ensuring that such grave injustices are never repeated.

“Reopening this case will allow for the examination of all potential leads that were overlooked and the re-evaluation of the evidence with modern technologies. It’s a chance to correct the narrative of this case and provide closure to those still affected by Phillip’s tragic death, particularly his family.

“Furthermore, exposing the truth behind the errors made in my wrongful conviction can serve as a crucial lesson in legal reform, preventing future injustices in our legal system. Each piece of new information could bring us closer to finally delivering justice that was denied for over three decades.

“I appeal to the relevant authorities and the public to support this cause and help reopen the case of Phillip Saunders’ murder. Please sign the petition to urge a thorough re-investigation and help bring justice to where it truly belongs.”

The petition can be signed here.

‘Gross injustice’

Mr O’Brien’s petition has already received the support of Plaid Cymru MP Ben Lake, who wrote: “I was terribly sorry to learn of the gross injustice that you had suffered, and share your concern for the family of Mr Saunders. As you so eloquently note: justice has been denied to all in this case, and the state would do well to reopen the case formally so that it can be addressed at last.

“I support this proposal, and will offer my support to any initiatives in Parliament seeking such a result.”

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: “In 2003, South Wales Police launched a re-investigation into the murder of Phillip Saunders. This extensive re-investigation found no further evidence that implicated any previously identified or unidentified persons in the murder.

It was carried out following a recommendation by an independent review that the murder should be re-investigated.

“Our determination to ensure openness, fairness and transparency influenced our decision to publish the reports of Operation Fortitude and Operation Resolute. This has ensured that a fulsome, accurate account of events exists in the public domain.

“As recently as 2020, the Chief Constable reinforced South Wales Police’s position that Mr O’Brien was the subject of a wrongful conviction, arising from a miscarriage of justice.

The opinion of an independent reviewing officer pre-dates both the decision to carry out a re-investigation and the publication of the Operation Fortitude and Operation Resolute reports.”