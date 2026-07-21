Management buyout backed by £2.8m Development Bank of Wales investment

Mark Mansfield

A Welsh facilities management firm has secured £2.8 million in funding to support a management buyout as it looks to expand across the UK and Ireland.

The investment from the Development Bank of Wales will enable a new leadership team to take an ownership stake in Llanelli-based Taylor Facilities Management while founders Pete and Leah Taylor remain involved in the business.

The funding has been provided through the Business Wales Succession Fund and the Wales Flexible Investment Fund.

Established in 2013, Taylor Facilities Management employs 70 people and provides maintenance and facilities management services to commercial clients, housing associations and local authorities across the UK and Ireland.

The deal allows current owners Pete and Leah Taylor to realise part of the value they have built in the business while transferring ownership to long-serving managers Trystan Lloyd, Pete Walsh, Jack Payne and Taylor Davies, alongside Chris Thomas of SME Finance Partners.

The company said the management buyout would strengthen its leadership team and support further growth following the award of new contracts.

Pete Taylor said: “We have built the business over the last decade and we are extremely proud of how far we have come. This investment allows us to recognise the contribution of the team who have helped drive that growth while putting the right structure in place for the future.

“The management buyout provides a real benefit to our senior team as we continue to expand and deliver new contracts across the UK and Ireland, providing scope for an ambitious growth plan that will allow us to move into new sectors and create more jobs.”

Commercial director Trystan Lloyd, one of the new owners, said the deal marked “a new chapter with a strong foundation”.

“As a group, we have been part of the business for a number of years. The family culture of the business means that we have always felt comfortable treating it as our own,” he said.

“Taking ownership also gives us a start-up mindset. We see it as a new chapter with a strong foundation. It allows us to continue to develop relationships and drive growth, without losing sight of where we’ve come.”

Pete and Leah Taylor will continue to lead the business while mentoring the new management team during the transition.

Expanding

Sam Macalister Smith, senior portfolio officer at the Development Bank of Wales, said: “Taylor Facilities Management is a strong example of a business established in Wales successfully expanding into a national operation.

“This investment supports a well-planned management buyout that rewards the founders and empowers the next generation of leadership, keeping the business rooted in Wales and employing people locally.”

The £40 million Business Wales Succession Fund, which is backed by the Welsh Government and the Clwyd Pension Fund, provides loans and equity investments of between £500,000 and £5 million to support management buyouts and business succession.

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