Managing AI within Welsh language standards

As artificial intelligence (AI) increasingly becomes an integral part of our daily lives, the Welsh Language Commissioner has announced a policy on its use by organisations that fall under the Welsh Language Standards.

Since the introduction of Welsh language standards in 2016, much has changed in the area of technology, with the use of Welsh in AI systems more effective than ever before. The use of AI enables organisations to provide more efficient, personalised and accessible services offering significant benefits to the Welsh language, and potentially ensuring that the language remains relevant and alive in a digital world.

But in adopting these new technologies, it is essential that organisations continue to comply with Welsh language standards. That is the reason for announcing this policy today according to Osian Llywelyn, Deputy Welsh Language Commissioner and Director of Regulation.

“Valuable opportunities”

Osian shared: “The field of artificial intelligence is developing at a fast pace and is sure to fundamentally change how we communicate with each other and the world around us, while at the same time offering valuable opportunities to improve the services provided in Wales.

“The Welsh language standards ensure that Welsh is treated equally with English and remains a living language in our everyday lives. It is therefore important that any technological developments are regulated in a way that continues to reflect consumer habits, ensuring that the Welsh language is maintained and promoted in the digital world.

“We are supportive of the use of AI as it offers unique opportunities to improve services, but this must be done in a way that respects and promotes our language and culture. We hope that the publication of this policy today will be a means of assisting in doing so effectively.”

Discussion

A discussion on the use of artificial intelligence in the field of Welsh language services will be held today (7 August) at 11.30 on the Bangor University stand where a panel of experts and users will join Osian Llywelyn to discuss this field of work.

One of the contributors will be Osian Jones from the Centre for Digital Public Services who works with organisations to transform services in Wales,

“The Digital Services Standard for Wales has been developed in collaboration with the Welsh Government and local authorities across Wales. It defines what good public services look like in Wales and helps public organisations design and deliver efficient and cost-effective services that are focused on the needs of the consumer.

“Our aim as a Centre is to help organisations deliver quality public services and make them easy to use. By working together, we hope that we can ensure that Wales continues to be a leader in technology, while also maintaining and promoting our unique language and culture.”

Anyone is welcome to attend the event at 11.30 on the Bangor University stand to listen and contribute.

