Mandatory bird registration comes into force from October

From next month, it will become a legal requirement for all bird keepers in Wales and England to register themselves with the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).

Previously, only keepers with 50 or more birds were legally required to register. This new requirement will mean keepers of poultry and other captive birds must register regardless of the size of their flock. More than 2,000 keepers of small flocks of poultry and other captive birds across Wales have already registered ahead of the legal deadline on 1 October. By registering you will receive updates and guidance if there’s a disease outbreak, such as bird flu, in your area. You will also be helping to prevent the spread of disease and protect all kept birds, including backyard flocks.

“Vital”

Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said: “This new requirement will allow us to communicate with bird keepers effectively, which is vital in helping us to manage disease outbreaks such as bird flu. “We encourage all keepers in Wales to register their birds ahead of the legal deadline on 1 October.” Richard Irvine, CVO Wales, said: “The new registration requirements from 1st October will help bird keepers to protect their flocks. The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) will be able to contact bird keepers if there’s a notifiable disease outbreak in their area, such as bird flu, to inform them about actions they need to take to protect the health of their birds, and to prevent the spread of disease. “It is important to remember that scrupulous hygiene and biosecurity remain essential to protect flocks from the threat of disease. “Bird keepers have worked hard to protect their flocks from the risks of avian influenza in recent years and I want to thank them for their continued efforts.” Keepers will be required to review their entry on the register on an annual basis to ensure their details are up to date and any changes are recorded. Some types of captive birds that are kept as pets and live solely indoors without any outside access, are exempt from registration. Other types of captive bird and all poultry flocks must be registered by law from 1 October. Further information available here: Poultry and other captive birds: registration rules and forms | GOV.WALES

