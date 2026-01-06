Mandatory eye tests for older drivers ‘obviously welcome’, motoring expert says

A motoring expert has welcomed Department for Transport plans to introduce mandatory eye tests for drivers over 70.

AA president Edmund King said it is “important” as the likelihood of a driver being involved in a crash increases once they reach that age.

Potential eye tests and cognitive tests for older drivers are among measures that the Government will consult on as part of its road safety strategy, which will be published on Wednesday.

Officials hope they will boost the road safety of older drivers without unnecessarily restricting their mobility and personal freedom.

Mr King said: “It is important that the Road Safety Review covers eyesight tests.

“A move to make eye tests for older drivers mandatory is obviously welcome, especially as the likelihood of crashes increases once someone is over the age of 70 and markedly shoots up over the age of 80 to a peak at age 86, with eyesight often a worrying factor.

“Eye tests are free for people over the age of 60 anyway and healthcare professionals advise them every two years given they can help with diagnosis of other underlying conditions.

“In fact, the AA advises everyone to have an eye test every two years.”

Drivers are currently not subjected to mandatory checks of their skills or health once they obtain their licence, no matter how old they become, although they are required to inform the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) if they are no longer fit to drive.

The strategy aims to reduce deaths and serious injuries on Britain’s roads by 65% by 2035, and by 70% for children under 16.

About 24% of all car drivers killed in 2024 were 70 or older, and 12% of all casualties in car collisions involved older drivers.

In April last year, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander received a prevention of future deaths report from HM Senior Coroner for Lancashire Dr James Adeley, which related to the deaths of four people killed by drivers with failing eyesight.

Dr Adeley wrote: “Self-reporting of visual conditions permits drivers to lie about their current driving status to those performing an ophthalmic assessment and avoid warnings not to drive.

“Drivers may also admit they drive but then ignore instructions not to drive and fail to notify the DVLA.”

Lilian Greenwood, local transport minister, said: “We know driving can be very important for older people’s wellbeing and help them to live independently, but we must also make sure everyone is safe on our roads.

“As the country’s older population grows, our plans in the first road safety strategy in more than a decade will preserve personal freedoms where possible with action to save lives.”

The strategy could also include uninsured drivers facing higher fines and tougher penalties in a bid to make fixed penalty fines significantly higher than average premium costs.

The upfront fine could double to £600 under proposed changes.