‘Manic Monday’ could be worst day of year for breakdowns

The first working Monday of the year will be one of the worst for breakdowns, drivers have been warned.

January 5 has been dubbed “manic Monday” by the AA which said motorists heading out to cars sat idle over Christmas can lead to a spike in calls for help.

Last year, the first working Monday saw 27% more breakdown requests compared to Monday February 3, the roadside assistance company said.

The most common issues drivers report after the festive period are cars not starting and flat tyres.

The company said more than 22 million car journeys are expected to take place on Monday, urging drivers to check their batteries and tyres beforehand.

AA expert Shaun Jones said: “Nobody likes heading back to work after the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“The mad rush in the morning getting yourself ready as well as expecting traffic jams that feel like the road to hell. Levels of rage and frustration then explode when your car won’t start or you spot a flat tyre.

“These ain’t no technological breakdowns, and they can easily be avoided with a bit of planning and preparation.

“Checking your car over the weekend and ensuring it is in good working order will take some of the stress as people head back to work.”