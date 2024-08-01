Manipulative taekwondo instructor jailed for sexually assaulting young boys

A taekwondo instructor from Wrexham who groomed and sexually assaulted young boys has been jailed.

Glen Edwards, of Victoria Road added children on social media, where he would ask sexual questions and send sexually explicit images of himself before persistently asking for images in return.

He would offer lifts to some and buy them food and gifts, while others were invited to his home.

Whilst in his car, he sexually assaulted some of his victims.

After one of the assaults, one of the boys refused to meet him again, which resulted in Edwards messaging him telling him he knew where he lived.

On another occasion, Edwards bought two boys some underwear after taking them out on a shopping trip.

Police were made aware of Edwards’ behaviour in May 2021 after a child reported concerns about him to another adult.

He was eventually charged in January 2023.

Guilty

Edwards was sentenced at Mold Crown Court via video link from prison on Monday July 29th to six years and 10 months in prison.

The 32-year-old was found guilty by a jury of a number of child sex offences and had admitted several more at an earlier hearing.

They included sexual activity with young boys, inciting young boys to engage in sexual activity, sexual exploitation of a child and causing a child to watch images of sexual activity.

He was also charged with engaging in sexual communication with a child and possession of indecent images of children.

The offences were committed against eight victims over a period of time from January 2018 to May 2021.

In addition to the prison sentence, Edwards was made to register as a sex offender for life and handed a sexual harm prevention order.

He was also given a lifetime restraining order covering all eight victims.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Vicky Bates, said: “Edwards is a manipulative sex offender who knew each of his victims were underage.

“Every child involved has been affected by his actions, with some suffering significant trauma.

“I’d like to acknowledge and praise the courage they have all shown in reporting what happened to them and for standing up against Edwards in court and bringing him to justice.

“I would encourage any victim of sexual abuse to come forward, safe in the knowledge that we will do everything in our power to pursue offenders.”

