Manufacturing sector championed on visit to major Welsh employer

The Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, has championed the strength and innovation of Welsh manufacturing on a visit to one of the largest private sector businesses in mid Wales.

The business, NIDEC Drives, which designs and manufactures advanced electric motor control technology, was founded in 1973 as a small start-up. With a turnover of around £125m, the company contributes significantly to the mid Wales economy.

The Welsh Government says it is committed to working with companies like NIDEC Drives to secure employment opportunities and ensure Wales remains a world-leading manufacturing nation.

This year also marks 30 years since the company took up occupation at its Y Gro site, where its worldwide research and development centre is located.

In 2021, Welsh Government funding helped NIDEC Drives transfer production from China to its Newtown base.

Speaking during a visit to NIDEC Drives, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said: “NIDEC Drives is vital to the Mid Wales community, not just as a major employer providing skilled jobs, but as a company that invests in local people through apprenticeships and training. Its long-standing presence in Newtown and commitment to sustainability, fair work and the community makes it a cornerstone of both economic and social wellbeing in the region.

“NIDEC Drives’ ambitions for the future align with our vision to future-proof existing manufacturing capability, take advantage of future opportunities, and respond to long-term challenges.

“Wales has a strong industrial heritage and harnessing the power of decarbonisation, digitalisation and skills development will be crucial if we are to deliver more jobs, innovation, and resilience for Welsh manufacturing.

“We have supported approximately 46,000 jobs since the start of this Senedd term through our business support programmes, and we will continue to make Wales a place where good jobs, strong businesses, and thriving communities are the foundation of a stronger, fairer, and greener economy.”

Anthony Pickering, President of Motion Platform for NIDEC Drives, said: “We are immensely proud of our long-standing roots in Mid Wales and of the significant contribution our Newtown site makes to the regional economy.

“This significant investment demonstrates Nidec’s commitment to sustaining high-quality manufacturing in Mid Wales for decades to come.

“We strongly believe in championing ‘Wales for Wales’ and, recognising our vital role in the Mid Wales economy, we are proud to advocate for Welsh industry.

“Nidec Drives remains firmly rooted in Newtown, Powys, and will continue to invest in the people in and around the local area.”