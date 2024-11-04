Many farmers worried for the future after ‘completely unfair’ tax changes – NFU

Speaking after a meeting with Environment Secretary Steve Reed and Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury James Murray, Mr Bradshaw challenged the figures from the Treasury, that only a minority of farms would be affected.

He told the PA news agency: “Obviously, we fully dispute the figures the Treasury has been using and we’ve played back Defra’s own figures.

“So, the Treasury is saying only 27% of farms will be within scope of these changes, Defra’s own figures suggest that two-thirds of farms will be in scope.

“How they can have that wide a discrepancy within Government is quite unbelievable.”

He said there had been no resolution on the issue, adding: “We’ve made very passionately our perception clear, that this tax change is completely unfair.

“It had been ruled out by the secretary of state in the run-up to the election and now there are many family farms right across the United Kingdom that are worried for their future.”

He said he had been receiving calls from people in their middle age who have been running successful businesses, but whose parents were still in the family house and partners in the business, and might not live for seven years – the minimum time after a transfer of assets for inheritance tax not to apply.

Mr Bradshaw said: “There’s no way through it for them.”

And he said: “We will continue to try and work with the Government to get to a resolution but something has to change.

“I have never seen the weight of support, the strength of feeling and anger that there is in this industry today.

“Many of them want to be militant.

“Now we are not encouraging that in any way shape or form, but Government need to understand that there is a real strength of feeling behind what this change means for the future of family farming in this country.”