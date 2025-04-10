Many unaware of negative heat pump ‘myths’ but cost is big issue, polling finds

Many people have not heard some of the common myths and misconceptions about heat pumps – but cost is still a big barrier to their uptake, polling finds.

A survey commissioned by the Heating Trades Network, which represents heat pump installers, engineers and small business owners, suggests people are not wedded to their gas boilers and would make the change to a cleaner alternative if it made financial sense.

Heat pumps, which use electricity to draw heat from the air or ground to warm homes and provide hot water, are seen as a key technology in replacing gas boilers to cut climate emissions from homes.

Poll

A poll of more than 2,000 people by Savanta found a majority of people had not heard some of the widely cited concerns about heat pumps ranging from they are only worth putting in new-build homes to being very noisy. Nearly two thirds (65%) had not heard the claim heat pumps do not work in cold weather, 61% had not heard they would not keep you warm and just over half (51%) had not heard that lots of insulation was needed to make the tech work properly. But more than half were aware of claims they were more expensive to run than gas boilers, with only 48% saying they had not heard that claim. Those who were aware of the claims, which the Heating Trades Network UK says are myths about the technology often linked to misinformation campaigns, had heard them from a variety of sources including traditional and social media, political campaigns, word of mouth and installers. The polling also found that a majority of people (56%) thought that heat pumps were too expensive for most people, with less than a fifth (19%) thinking they were accessible to everyone. But nearly half (49%) would be likely to switch to heat pumps if electricity prices were adjusted to make heat pumps cheaper than gas heating, and more than a third (35%) would be attracted to installing a heat pump if 0% financing was available to help with the costs. Of the possible benefits of a heat pump, lower energy bills were the most important, well above improved air quality, reduced environmental impact and long-term increases in house value, the polling found. The sector, environmentalists and fuel poverty campaigners say more needs to be done to make green heating a financially viable option for UK consumers.

Priority

Michael Sammon, director of Ainsdale Gas and Heat Pumps and Heating Trades Network expert, said: “The boiler upgrade scheme has been successful in increasing heat pump take-up but, for most people, the £7,500 does not go far enough. “We need clearer communication around the genuine financial benefits and increased accessibility through improved support measures. “Especially during the current cost-of-living crisis, consumers want reassurance that transitioning to greener heating is financially achievable, rather than feeling pressured into expensive technology.” Matt Copeland, head of policy at fuel poverty campaign group National Energy Action, added: “The data clearly demonstrates that cost is the priority for households when considering changing technologies, so that they can afford to live in a warm home. “It’s critical that support mechanisms are accessible, particularly for vulnerable and low-income households, if our energy transition is to be fair and affordable.” Jess Ralston, from green think tank the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), said adopting heat pumps was essential to get the UK off imported gas and protect households from volatile fossil fuel prices as North Sea gas resources decline. “Government interventions to ensure affordable electricity are critical to making this transition equitable and achievable, and getting off gas controlled by people like Putin,” she said. A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: “The energy shocks of recent years have shown the urgent need to upgrade British homes. “We are helping more people get a heat pump through our £7,500 grant for households and they are three times more efficient than gas boilers, enabling families to save around £100 a year by using a smart tariff. “Our warm homes plan will make homes cheaper and cleaner to run, rolling out upgrades from new insulation to solar and heat pumps – with up to 300,000 homes to benefit from upgrades this year.”

