Many workers do not like team-building activities – report

One in three employees dislike work team-building activities, new research suggests.

A survey of more than 1,000 workers by the conciliation service Acas also found that one in five revealed they do not like after-hours drinks or any social activity with colleagues.

Some neurodiverse staff, such as people with autism, could find some activities uncomfortable and may not enjoy certain social situations, said Acas.

Staff morale

Interim chief executive Dan Ellis said: “Work social activities can be a great way for employers to improve their staff morale, wellbeing and rapport among colleagues.

“Our survey has found that over a quarter of employees like different types of social engagements at work.

“However, it is clear from our poll that certain activities are more popular than others and some employees dislike certain social situations with their workmates.

“The good boss will talk to their staff, find out what team-building and social activities will get everyone motivated and think about different activities that can appeal across the workforce.

“The secret is to ask, listen, respond and not just assume everyone will enjoy a specific activity, just because one person does.”

