Marathon meeting reveals true cost of super-school plans

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

A gruelling eight-hour meeting has revealed the true cost to taxpayers of a council’s proposed new Catholic super-school – £30.9 million.

In a Flintshire County Council meeting dominated by the super-school plans, the Cabinet Member for Education, Welsh Language, Culture and Leisure Cllr Mared Eastwood also survived a call for her resignation by just 10 votes.

The super school plans would see the closure of St Richard Gwyn Catholic High School plus three Catholic primary schools – St David’s in Mold, St Anthony’s in Saltney and St Mary’s in Flint – and the building of a new Catholic 3-18 through school at a cost of £55 million.

The Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Fund would provide £46.5 million with £8.5 million from Flintshire County Council via prudential borrowing. Once completed the school would be owned by the Diocese of Wrexham.

But Liberal Democrat group leader Cllr Andrew Parkhurst, presenting a Notice of Motion titled ‘Stop the School Closure Stitch-up’, revealed that the true cost to the Flintshire taxpayer of repaying that loan would be £30.9 million over 50 years. It was also confirmed that the Diocese is making no financial contribution.

“Flintshire taxpayers will be forced to pay £30.9 million – confirmed by Flintshire’s strategic finance manager Chris Taylor – while the school is handed over to the richest non-Government body in the world,” he said.

Cllr Parkhurst’s motion was supported by fellow Lib Dem Cllr David Coggins Cogan who proposed an amendment calling for the resignation of the Cabinet Member for Education.

“To reflect the loss of confidence in the Cabinet Member for Education we call on her to resign,” he proposed.

That amendment fell 10 votes short, giving Cllr Eastwood a reprieve, but during public question time members of the public maintained the pressure on the Cabinet.

Mike Bunting asked whether councillors plan to visit St David’s School to explain to staff and pupils why they want to close it. The Leader of the Council said he had no objection to that proposal.

Mr Bunting went on to ask two more questions on behalf of his wife, who once taught at three of the schools earmarked for closure.

“Why is Flintshire County Council intent on building a super-school that the consultation shows no-one wants,” he asked. “Why should taxpayers have to contribute to a £55m vanity project school no-one wants?”

Travel time

Angela Green asked: “What is healthier, a child walking to local school or crowding the roads with more diesel buses criss-crossing the county?”

Anther resident, Mary McCarry, asked: “Travel time from villages south of Mold could be around one hour on some days. If something happens to those children who is responsible and will you resign if the unthinkable happens?”

Louise Trengove asked how the school would improve education quality in Flintshire.

“How will you improve education outcomes when you mirror the failing model of Christ the Word in Denbighshire?,” she asked. Christ the Word in Rhyl is a 3-16 through school and has been in special measures since 2022.

Maria Harkin wanted to know whether the Cabinet Member for Education would take responsibility if the super-school followed the same path.

“If the new Flint super-school ends up in special measures will the Cabinet Member acknowledge that as a failure and resign?” she asked.

Absence

The Cabinet Member for Education was unable to answer their questions however as she was absent from the meeting – despite its focus on the Catholic school proposals being widely expected.

She gave her apologies and Council Leader Cllr Dave Hughes explained her absence was due to an emergency meeting at the Senedd in Cardiff.

When asked what time the meeting was and why she couldn’t join for part of the council meeting via zoom or supply written answers in advance, there was no further response.

Cllr Alasdair Ibbotson asked: “What time is her meeting? Perhaps she would be able to join by zoom? Where is the Cabinet Member. Will she grace us with her presence and will she confirm what time her meeting is today?”

Cllr Coggins Cogan added: “I wonder whether the Leader or Chair will apologise to members of the public? Cllr Eastwood could have left written answers. The Leader could answer their questions and chose not to.”

And Cllr Parkhurst criticised the member for not making herself available remotely.

“Members of the public have come to this chamber to have questions answered and they haven’t been answered,” he said.

“Feeble excuses have been given as to why they could not receive an answer today. It betrays our commitment. The Cabinet Member for Education is paid over £40,000 a year to take responsibility.

“But she has not bothered to turn up today, even on zoom. If she were ill that would be one thing. She has gone AWOL rather than face up to her responsibilities and this is beyond disgrace.

“She has disrespected her cabinet colleagues, this chamber and most of all the pupils, teachers and governors of the schools she wants to close.”

Criticism

Cabinet members defended themselves over the criticism they received.

Cllr Ted Palmer said: “All we get is criticism of the council. The Diocese has a big part in this. As I understand it, irrespective of what we do those schools will be closing.”

Deputy Leader Cllr Paul Johnson added: “This is a very difficult issue. We don’t play games over this.

“This process is very challenging, and difficult choices have to be made. There are many discussions around this. People have to live with their own consciences. We were asked to address the issue by the Catholic Diocese.

“We have falling pupil numbers across the county. This is not the first case or the last. Modernisation requires change and status quo means cost. As councillors we have to look at the bigger picture of schools across Flintshire and ensure that the education we are providing for the children of Flintshire is as equal and equitable as possible.”