Margam Country Park to host haunted Halloween trail this autumn

Wales’ iconic Margam Country Park is set to host a new spine-tingling experience this Halloween as ghosts and ghouls emerge from the petrified forest on the country estate in Port Talbot.

The park’s Fright Nights will lead visitors on a haunted trail beginning in the large ruins in the gardens where they will meet the towering seven-foot Cistercian monks.

Visitors will want to tiptoe through the bone yard so they don’t wake up the skeletons and into the forest where they may bump into the zombie of gamekeeper Robert Scott, who was killed in 1898 after catching a poacher on the estate.

The trail continues into the 19th century castle, where vampires, bats and the lady in white all reside – it is thought to be one of the most haunted places in the UK.

Beware the zombie blacksmith with his treacherous grin in the courtyard.

Moving objects

The event, is set to draw on the history of Margam Country Park and the ghosts that are rumoured to haunt the grounds and corridors, including those of Robert Scott who is believed to stand at the top of the gothic staircase in the castle as well as carrying out poltergeist activity such as slamming doors and moving objects.

Ghost sightings at Margam Country Park have been well documented.

Author and journalist Mark Rees is one of the leading authorities on Wales’s paranormal activity – his latest book in the Paranormal Wales series is Paranormal Swansea and Gower.

He said: “I grew up ten minutes away from Margam Country Park and one of the most common sites that people talk about is seeing the monks. They are the ghosts of the abbey but are often seen on the mountain and on private land near the steelworks.

“The original boundaries have changed so the monks are often spotted wandering where they would have originally walked. There is the ‘cursed wall of Port Talbot’ that rumour has it if it ever falls down Port Talbot will fall too. The steelworks have now put a protective barrier over it just to be sure.

“Alongside the monks, there are sightings in the castle of the white lady floating down the stairs. She is believed to be Emily Charlotte, daughter of Talbot who built the castle. And many people have reported seeing children in Victorian clothing and feeling their hair being pulled or clothes being tugged when they are in the castle.

“Perhaps the most famous ghost of all is that of Robert Scott. Scott was the gamekeeper for the estate and set out one day to catch a poacher on the land. He was joined by a policeman and another man, and they split up and tried to catch him in a pincer movement.

“It was Scott who found him first. The poacher shot him, and he died. His funeral was attended by around 800 people which is incredible for a gamekeeper and his grave is in the nearby chapel. He is thought to be an angry ghost.”

Trail

The event is being run by the team who deliver the popular Great British Food Festival and Luminate, light trail. They are working with events producer Lee Rath to create the experience.

Lee Rath said “We’re creating lots of installations along the trail, and we have 14 scare actors who will be playing different roles, such as the Cistercian monks and witches.

“You can choose from two scare levels, one for our younger visitors, which will play on the themes of Halloween and trick and treating. It will be a gentler experience. The later slot is aimed at those aged 15 and over and will be a blood curdling terror trail for those with nerves of steel.”

The trail ends at the scare village where visitors will be able to calm their minds with hot chocolate, marshmallows, and delicious spooky themed street food alongside a freaky fortune teller.

In order to escape you will have to walk down the scarecrows pathway and into the witches’ lair. Can you pass the Hex’s riddle for one final trick or treat in your bid for freedom?

Janine Maycock, event organiser, said: “Margam Country Park is the perfect location for Fright Nights. It has this incredible history, a gothic castle, a ruin, and of course the resident ghosts. We can’t wait to give visitors the tremors.”

Fright Nights run from October 18th to November 3rd – For more details and to book tickets click here.

