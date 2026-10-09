Mari Grug designs fundraising T-shirts inspired by her life with cancer

Nation.Cymru staff

Presenter Mari Grug has teamed up with artist Bethan Mai to design T-shirts inspired by her life and experience of cancer, raising funds for Cancer Research Wales.

The BAFTA-winning broadcaster, originally from Mynachlog-ddu in Pembrokeshire, revealed in July 2023 that she was undergoing treatment for metastatic breast cancer.

She became an ambassador for the charity in January 2025 and has since supported fundraising events, including completing the 50km She Ultra race on the Llŷn Peninsula last April, raising £14,000.

The T-shirts have been launched during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and feature the Welsh word “Amdani”, meaning “Go for it”.

Mari said: “As an ambassador for Cancer Research Wales, and as a TV and radio presenter, I’m determined to use the platform to raise public awareness of the need for more research in the field to detect breast cancer earlier and to improve and develop effective treatments.”

Mari and Bethan have been friends for 26 years, having met while acting in the S4C drama series Darn o Dir.

Bethan said the word “Amdani” reflected her friend’s approach to life.

“That word sums up Mari’s attitude towards her cancer diagnosis and life in general,” she said.

Love and strength

The design includes two figures holding hands, inspired by Mari and her daughter, alongside flowers, a tree and heather — “grug” in Welsh.

Bethan said: “The two figures who are hand-in-hand are based on Mari and her daughter/a mother and daughter, but they are also a symbol of anyone on the journey with a loved one.”

The figures move towards the sun, representing the love and strength offered by those around them.

Some of the floral illustrations recreate prints Mari wore as a child. They also recall her role as Morwyn y Fro at the 2002 National Eisteddfod in St David’s, when she carried flowers during the ceremony.

Bethan said the flowers and tree symbolised the ability to grow and survive through darkness and winter.

Research funding

Money raised through sales will support Cancer Research Wales, which marks its 60th anniversary this year.

The independent charity, established in 1966, says it has invested £41.86 million in cancer research, with all its research funding spent in Wales.

Chief executive Adam Fletcher said: “Lots of people over the years have raised money for us in amazing ways, but this is the very first time we’ve had a T-shirt designed by one of our Cancer Research Wales ambassadors.”

The Amdani T-shirts are made from 100% organic cotton and are available in adult and children’s sizes through the shop on the Cancer Research Wales website.

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